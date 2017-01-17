ULA rival SpaceX's financial records show huge loss due to rocket explosion

(Photo: SPACEX PHOTOS | PUBLIC DOMAIN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After three consecutive years of skyrocketing revenue, SpaceX -- Elon Musk's ambitious commercial space venture, and a key rival of Colorado's United Launch Alliance -- suffered a major financial setback when one of its Falcon 9 rockets exploded moments after a June 2015 launch.

The Wall Street Journal, which obtained five years of financial records for Hawthorne, Calif.-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp., reports that the company took a quarter-billion dollar loss and saw revenue drop by 6 percent in 2015.

SpaceX, is a privately held firm and is not required to publicly disclose its financials.

The documents reviewed by the Journal show that from 2011 to 2014, SpaceX's revenue from launch operations soared to $1 billion, boosted by a string of successful launches and contracts with NASA and commercial satellite operators.

