ULA to launch SNC's Dream Chaser for NASA resupply flights

Artist's rendering of Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaster docked to the International Space Station. (Photo: Sierra Nevada Corp.)

Sierra Nevada Corp. Space Systems made it official — its Dream Chaser space plane will ride a United Launch Alliance rocket on its first two space station resupply missions for NASA.

SNC Space Systems, based in Louisville, has been designing the Dream Chaser spacecraft to launch atop one of Centennial-based ULA’s Atlas V for years.

The announcement sets Dream Chaser’s first cargo flight to the International Space Station for launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, in 2020. A second ISS cargo flight is contracted to lift off the next year.

“ULA is an important player in the market and we appreciate their history and continued contributions to space flights and are pleased to support the aerospace community in Colorado and Alabama,” said Mark Sirangelo, corporate vice president of SNC’s Space Systems.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

