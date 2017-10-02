'Unbelievable lack of compassion,' says Dish Network about Puerto Rico tiff

(Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Network Corp. is accusing a California broadcasting company of using the catastrophic hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico "to create ‘deal leverage'" in a programming retransmission fees fight.

Douglas County-based Dish (Nasdaq: DISH) is involved in the dispute with Lilly Broadcasting, which owns TV stations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Hawaii and New York state.

“Lilly is further blinding the citizens of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands at this time, showing an unbelievable lack of compassion, During this humanitarian crisis, it’s critical for people to have access to more information, not less, whether one home or 10,000 can access these stations," said Warren Schlichting, executive vice president of marketing, programming and media sales at Dish, in a statement.

Dish's programming deal with Lilly ended on Saturday night, and Dish said it offered a short-term extension of the deal but claimed Lilly turned it down.

