United Airlines adding new destinations, flights from Denver

(Photo: BEN NELMS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines said it will add new destinations and flights from Denver International Airport.

United said it's adding new destinations of Columbia, Missouri (flights beginning Aug 1) and San Luis Obispo, California (flights beginning June 8) from DIA.

In addition, United — Denver International Airport's biggest airline by passenger count — said it's adding new daily service from DIA to Kona, on Hawaii's Big Island, beginning June 8. United accounts for about 42 percent of DIA's passenger traffic.

United also said it's adding more flights from Denver to four destinations, including Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa in Florida.

