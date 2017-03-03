United Airlines boasts of flight performance milestones

United Airlines worked hard in February to dramatically improve its flight cancellation metric. (Photo: TIM BOYLE | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines didn't mince words in its weekly briefing today. "Historic" is the way Denver International Airport's biggest airline described its operational performance in February, at least in terms of the carrier's flight-completion record.

The carrier said it recorded eight days in February with a 100 percent flight-completion rate, a new record for the carrier. That's up from six days in January that had no flight cancellations.

To further underscore what United management considers to be a marked improvement in its flight completion results, the carrier said it recorded more no-cancellation days in the past two months than it had recorded from 2011-2015 combined.

Yes, when put that way, United is making progress on the flight cancellation front.

