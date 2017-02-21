United Airlines debuts basic economy fare, with a Denver destination included

United Airlines debuted its basic economy fare this afternoon for travel to and from just one market. (Photo: BEN NELMS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines today announced the rollout of its basic economy fare within hours of archrival American Airlines debuting its basic economy fare this morning.

But United — Denver International Airport's biggest airline by passenger count — is taking a different tack than AA did with its introduction of the new basic economy fare designed to make legacy carriers more competitive with ultra low-cost carriers such as Denver-based Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines (Nasdaq: SAVE).

United is introducing basic economy fares between just one market initially, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and seven principal United hub markets: Denver as well as Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Basic economy fares to and from MSP can be purchased starting today for travel commencing Apr. 18, a United spokesman said.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.