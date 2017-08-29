United Airlines teams with Amazon on new travel service

Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot now can be of great help to travelers flying United Airlines. (Photo: Amazon)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines is teaming up with Amazon.com Inc. and the online retailer's Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo devices to make several aspects of the travel experience easier on the Chicago-based airline.

Amazon has just introduced a new "United skill" for the retailer's Echo devices at the Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) website.

When the United skill is enabled on Echo devices, United customers will be able to check in for their flights and inquire about various aspects of their flights, including flight status and the range of amenities, such as Wi-Fi availability, on a particular flight.

United — the largest airline at Denver International Airport — becomes the first U.S.-based airline to offer an Alexa skill. And the Chicago-based carrier wasted no time this morning pointing out that the new service in conjunction with Amazon is yet another way the airline is making the travel experience easier for its customers.

