United Airlines unveils winter schedule to Colorado ski resorts; adds new Vail route

(Photo: Courtesy Aspen/Snowmass)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines today announced its winter flight schedule to five Colorado ski destinations from Denver and seven other airports nationwide, and said it will add nonstop service between San Francisco and Eagle/Vail.

The carrier — Denver International Airport’s busiest — said it is increasing flight frequency to Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte and Steamboat Springs from previous years; United also will serve Telluride this winter.

From DIA, United said that this winter it will fly:

Up to 9 times daily to Aspen (ASE).

Up to 5 times daily to Montrose/Tellurde (MTJ).

Up to 4 times daily to Eagle/Vail (EGE).

Up to 4 times daily to Steamboat Springs (HDN).

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vL64UH

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal