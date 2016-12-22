United Launch Alliance pays to settle kickback allegations with the DOJ

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off with a Boeing-built global positioning system satellite launched for U.S. Air Force from Cape Canaveral, florida on July 15, 2015. (Photo: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE)

Centennial-based United Launch Alliance paid $100,000 in a settlement over kickback allegations involving a subcontractor that the space rocket company voluntarily disclosed, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Employees of the rocketmaker were paid gratuities by the owner of a subcontractor, Apriori Technologies Inc., in return for ULA awarding Apriori work in technology, compliance and project management between July 2011 and July 2015, according to a settlement announcement published by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Colorado.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal

Copyright 2016 KUSA