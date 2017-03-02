United to start direct Hawaii-to-Denver flight in June

Denver International Airport is the nation's third-best airport, according to this survey (Photo: THINKSTOCKS)

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII - Travelers will soon be able to catch a direct flight between Denver and Hawaii's Big Island starting this summer.

United Airlines announced Monday that beginning in June they will offer daily summer service between Colorado and Kailua-Kona, West Hawaii Today reported. The airline will be able to carry 169 passengers to the island daily starting June 8.

The flight will leave Denver daily at 11:45 a.m. and arrive in Kona around 3 p.m. The same flight will head back to Denver at 8 p.m., arriving in Denver at 6:45 the following morning.

United spokeswoman Maddie King said this isn't the first time the airline has offered summer service between Denver and Kona. Previously, the airline offered flights weekly.

"This route always performs well, especially during winter and spring break seasons," she said. "With summer as our busiest travel season, we look forward to offering this route daily for customers, and we expect it to perform very well."

Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau Executive Director Ross Birch said his organizations looks forward to the increased service. He says they additional flights should help meet demand from visitors in the Midwest and East Coast.

"We're excited that our friends in the Mile High City will have this great option for nonstop travel to experience the remarkable landscapes, rich culture and outdoor adventures that the island of Hawaii has to offer," said Birch. "We also foresee this new route as having a positive impact on our local economy."

Birch said increased visitors help the entire island economy.

