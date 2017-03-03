UnitedHealthcare, Rocky Mountain Health Plans finalize sale

(Photo: MICHAEL NAGLE | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - UnitedHealthcare closed Thursday on its acquisition of Rocky Mountain Health Plans, giving Colorado’s largest preferred-provider organization a stronghold on the state’s Western Slope — an area where most insurers don’t offer plans.

Colorado’s attorney general and insurance commissioner both gave approval to the deal on Feb. 10, clearing the final legal hurdles for the two health insurers.

Thursday’s action was a mere formality, though it will allow UHC to begin integrating RMHP into its company, even as the Grand Junction-based insurer will continue to operate under its own name.

“The alignment of Rocky Mountain Health Plans and UnitedHealthcare will help further the missions of both organizations to improve the health and well-being of Coloradans,” said Beth Soberg, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Colorado. “We are confident this partnership will combine the best elements of two outstanding organizations to meet health care needs in our communities.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2m3repZ

Copyright 2017 Denver Business JournalA