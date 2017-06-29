University of Denver students compete in solar house-building competition

(Photo: DU Rendering)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Students from the University of Denver are competing in a national competition to build the best solar-powered house.

The DU students are teaming with students from the University of California at Berkeley in the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon competition.They're competing against 11 other teams vying for the championship, which will be decided in Denver in October.

"The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon is a collegiate competition made up of 10 contests that challenge student teams to design and build full-size, solar-powered houses. The winner of the competition is the team that best blends design excellence and smart energy production with innovation, market potential, and energy and water efficiency," the Energy Department said in a statement.

Students from DU's Franklin L. Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management teamed with the UC-Berkeley design students to build the 800-square-foot house on the DU campus. In October, the house will be moved to the Denver competition site at 61st and Peña Station. After the competition, the house will be moved again, to its final location in Richmond, California.

