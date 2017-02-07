Ursa Resources looks to drill more wells in Garfield County

MIDLAND, TX - JANUARY 20: A pumpjack sits on the outskirts of town at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field on January 21, 2016 in the oil town of Midland, Texas.

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (AP) - Ursa Resources is hoping to drill 74 oil and gas wells from three pads near a Garfield County community.



The Daily Sentinel of Grand Junction reports that Garfield County commissioners on Monday agreed to invoke its rights under a new state law to consult with the energy company about locations and measures to reduce the impacts of the three additional pads.



Ursa previously received approval to drill more than 50 wells from two pads in the unincorporated community of Battlement Mesa. It is also looking to operate a wastewater injection well on one of those two previously approved pads, but the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and now Garfield County's planning staff, have recommended against approval of a zoning change needed for that well.



