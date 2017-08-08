U.S. News ranks a Colorado hospital tops in the nation for respiratory care

(Photo: UCHealth)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - National Jewish Health recaptured its rank as the top respiratory hospital in the United States, in the new U.S. News & World Report list of the country’s top hospitals, which was released Monday night.

University of Colorado Hospital rose into the top 15 overall institutions nationally and two other Denver-area hospitals jumped into the rankings for specialty care programs, the report also shows.

NJH — which is ranked together with its academic affiliate, University of Colorado Hospital, held the top spot in U.S. News’ rankings of pulmonology programs for 15 years until it fell to No. 2 in 2013.

Officials didn’t explain why it vaulted back to No. 1 this year for the first time in five years, though University of Colorado Hospital president and CEO Will Cook noted that the volume of patients the hospital is seeing increased significantly over the last year and added that its quality outcomes continue to improve.

