U.S. News ranks Colorado's MBA, grad-school programs

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Several Colorado universities scored top rankings in the latest U.S. News & World Report evaluation of college graduate programs in business, law, engineering and other fields.

The rankings for 2018 were published today.

The University of Colorado Boulder's Leeds School of Business is tied at No. 79 in the nation for its MBA program on the latest list. It ranked No. 77 last year and No. 86 the year before.

CU Boulder/Leeds is the only Colorado traditional MBA program with a published top-100 ranking this year.

As for part-time MBA programs for working professionals, CU Boulder/Leeds and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs are tied at No. 46 this year. CU Boulder came in at No. 59 last year and UCCS is No. 111.

