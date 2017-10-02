U.S. News says Denver's not a very desirable place to spend retirement

(Photo: Wave Break Media)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's not exactly a desirable place for retirees according to U.S. News & World Report's annual " Best Places to Retire" report.

The Mile High City ranked 50th out of the 100 cities U.S. News analyzed for its ranking. To compile the best places to retire, the publisher assigned scores to cities based on:

Housing affordability (Denver's score was 5.8).

Desirability (Denver's score was 8.4).

Retiree taxes (Denver's score was 5.3).

