U.S. oil and gas industry starting to pick up, economist says at Denver forum

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The U.S. oil and gas industry is starting to pick itself up after two years of low prices and massive layoffs across the sector, according to Erica Bowman, the chief economist for the American Petroleum Institute, a national trade group.

The glut of oil on the international market, which depressed prices, has gradually dissipated, and in recent months the number of drilling rigs working in the fields has started to tick up, Bowman said Wednesday during a meeting with reporters at the Colorado Petroleum Council, API’s local chapter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bowman talked about the state of the industry to legislators at the state capitol via a joint meeting of the Senate Agriculture, natural Resources and Energy Committee and the House Transportation and Energy Committee.

But there are lots of question marks in the sector’s future, Bowman said.

