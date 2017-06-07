Utah's Vivint Solar expands into Colorado

(Photo: Vivant Solar Developer LLC)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Vivint Solar Inc., a publicly traded solar power installer based in Utah, is expanding into Colorado.

The company (NYSE: VSLR) says its installed solar power systems on more than 100,000 homes since it was founded in 2011 as an offshoot of Vivint Inc., a home security company.

The Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City is home to the Utah Jazz NBA team. In 2016, Vivint Solar installed 2,700 power panels on the roof of the arena that covered 80,000 square feet and are capable of providing up to 700 kilowatts of power.

Vivint Solar went public in 2014 and currently has a market cap of $365.17 million, with shares trading over the last year in a range between $2.50 and $3.70 per share.

