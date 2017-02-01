VA will pay DaVita more than $500 million in lawsuit settlement

(Photo: PROVIDED BY THE TOBY AWARDS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) will receive $538 million from the federal government to settle a lawsuit in which the Denver-based kidney-care provider accused the beleaguered U.S. Department of Veteran Services of underpaying it for dialysis services it provided from 2005 through 2011.

The one-time settlement ends a six-year-old lawsuit in which DaVita said the department was paying it at rates far below those outlined by VA regulations and that it did not correct the situation when requested by the company. VA officials have paid at higher rates since then.

“Complex litigation and resolutions of this nature involving government and regulatory agencies often take years to resolve, as was the case here,” said a statement from the company to the Denver Business Journal. “We appreciate our partnership with the Veterans Administration and are proud to provide the best care in the kidney community to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Services who have served our country.”

DaVita offers care to more than 5,300 veterans annually in its service centers, in VA facilities and in other hospitals.

