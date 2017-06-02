Vail Mountain opens for summer season

(Photo: VAIL MOUNTAIN)

VAIL - Vail Mountain is officially open for summer operations.

Access to the Gondola One out of Vail Village opened on Friday for the weekend.

Starting on June 9, visitors can take a gondola on any given day through September 4. Those run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Epic Discovery is also opening for their second summer.

New this year is Paramount Peak — a 36-foot-tall permanent climbing wall.

There's also a zipline, adventure courses and even summer tubing.

For more information, visit: www.vail.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV