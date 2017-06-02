Vail Mountain opens for summer season

VAIL - Vail Mountain is officially open for summer operations.
Access to the Gondola One out of Vail Village opened on Friday for the weekend.
Starting on June 9, visitors can take a gondola on any given day through September 4. Those run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Epic Discovery is also opening for their second summer.
New this year is Paramount Peak — a 36-foot-tall permanent climbing wall.
There's also a zipline, adventure courses and even summer tubing.
For more information, visit: www.vail.com.
