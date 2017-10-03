Vail Resorts CEO to create $58M charitable fund supporting mountain communities

Rob Katz, chairman and CEO of Vail Resorts. (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Rob Katz, chairman and CEO of Vail Resorts Inc., plans to create a charitable fund to support programs in mountain communities.

The Broomfield-based company (NYSE: MTN) announced Katz’s plans Monday.

Katz plans to finance the “donor-advised fund … from the shares and proceeds he will receive from exercising Vail Resorts share appreciation rights (SARs) that are approaching their 10-year expiration date” over the next 18 months, the company’s announcement said.

A donor-advised fund typically is a tax-deductible donation to a charity which then distributes funds to other charities over time at the donor’s direction.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ym8MSP

© 2017 KUSA-TV