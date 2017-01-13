Vail Resorts gets off to a 'slow start' in new ski season

A skier in the back bowls of Vail Mountain Resort. (Photo: JACK AFFLECK | VAIL RESORTS)

DNEVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Citing poor early season snow conditions, Vail Resorts Inc. said the 2016-2017 season is off to a "slow start."

Total skier visits to its North American resorts from the beginning of the ski season to last week were down more than 13 percent compared with a year earlier, the Broomfield company (NYSE: MTN) said.

"The 2016/2017 ski season got off to a slow start across our U.S. resorts due to poor early season conditions that reduced visitation, particularly among our local guests," CEO Rob Katz said in a statement.

But Katz added that recent snowfalls in North America have created "outstanding conditions" and Vail is "confident in our outlook for fiscal year 2017."

