Vail Resorts heads east, buys Vermont ski area for $50M

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Vail Resorts Inc. said it's buying Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont for $50 million.

The Broomfield-based company (NYSE: MTN) said the acquisition, from Mt. Mansfield Company Inc. (MMC), a unit of American International Group Inc. (AIG), will be its first mountain resort on the East Coast.

The deal doesn't come as a surprise; last month, rumors were abounding that Vail Resorts was eyeing Stowe.

Vail said it's buying Stowe's base area skier services (food and beverage, retail and rental, lift ticket offices and ski and snowboard school facilities) at Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak, and MMC and AIG will continue to own the Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe Mountain Club, Stowe Country Club and certain real estate assets.

