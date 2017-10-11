Vail Resorts inks deal with General Motors nameplate

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Vail Resorts Inc. said it's signed a "multi-year" sponsorship deal with General Motors' GMC brand.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Broomfield ski resort company (NYSE: MTN) said GMC will provide "onsite activations and signature resort events year-round, along with a complimentary vehicle service."

That means skiers at Vail's Colorado resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone, might see a GMC Denali somewhere on the mountain.

"GMC's 'Professional Grade' brand and remarkable attention to design and detail are well aligned with Vail Resorts' collection of world-class mountain resort destinations," said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts, in a statement.

