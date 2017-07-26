Vail Resorts says it wants to get down to 'zero' emissions, waste in 13 years

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz, in a video called "Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint" (Photo: VAIL RESORTS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Vail Resorts Inc. said it wants to get a lot greener in the next 13 years.

This week, the Broomfield-based company (NYSE: MTN) said it wants to get down to "zero net emissions by 2030, zero waste to landfill by 2030 and zero net operating impact to forests and habitat."

To accomplish the green goal, Vail said it will undertake something called a ""Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint" plan.

""As a growing global company so deeply connected to the outdoors, we are making a commitment to address our most pressing global environmental challenge and protect our local communities and natural resources. Through improved business practices, capital investment and continued innovation and environmental stewardship, we are setting a goal of achieving a zero net operating footprint by 2030," said Rob Katz, Vail CEO, in a statement.

