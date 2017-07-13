Value of Denver Broncos jumps in latest Forbes rankings

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The team value of the Denver Broncos jumped remarkably in the past year, according to a ranking by Forbes.
The Broncos are now valued at $2.4 billion, up 24 percent from last year's valuation by Forbes of $1.94 billion.
A year earlier, the Broncos were valued at $1.45 billion.
According to the latest Forbes list, the Dallas Cowboys are the world's most valuable team for the second straight year at $4.2 billion.
