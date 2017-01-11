Venture capital deals and dollars tumble for Colorado companies

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Venture capital firms wrote fewer checks to Colorado companies in 2016 than a year earlier.
The number of Colorado VC deals and dollars fell in 2016 to a low not seen in the past five years, according to the MoneyTree report from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and CB Insights, released at 10:01 p.m. MT Tuesday.
Colorado companies attracted $670 million in venture capital last year for 128 deals. That’s down from $1 billion invested in 157 deals in 2015 and a low since 2010 when Colorado companies attracted $486 million in 99 deals.
But declining venture capital investment wasn’t just Colorado’s story.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2j80WnO
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs