Vestas gets big wind turbine order

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Vestas Wind Systems said it's received an order for 174 wind turbines that will be made in Colorado.

The Danish corporation with a big manufacturing presence in Colorado said the 174 turbines will produce 348 megawatts of energy.

Vestas didn't release details about the name of the customer nor the cost of the order but did say that"wind turbine nacelles, blades, and towers will be produced in Vestas’ Colorado factories."

"Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2018," Vestas added.

Vestas employs about 3,500 people at its four Colorado factories.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2m3r3gA

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal