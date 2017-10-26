Vice President Pence tours Lockheed Martin space campus in Jefferson County

VP Mike Pence toured Lockheed Martin in Jeffco. Here, he views InSight, a Mars lander being builtto launch May 8 for NASA. At the far left is Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Corp. CEO and chairwoman. GREG AVERY, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited NASA’s next Mars probe and the latest Air Force GPS satellites being built during a whirlwind tour of the Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co. campus in Jefferson County on Thursday.

Flanked by Marillyn Hewson, CEO and chairwoman of Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp., Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of the Lockheed Martin Space Systems division, and Heather Wilson, U.S. Secretary of the Air Force, the vice president visited the company’s aerospace campus in the foothills west of Denver.

Pence was also scheduled for a Thursday evening appearance at a Republican party fundraiser in Denver.

At the Lockheed campus, Pence saw workers putting finishing touches on the NASA's InSight lander, scheduled to launch to Mars on May 8 for a mission to study the planet’s interior. Pence then was whisked in his limo to a hangar-sized clean room where Lockheed Martin Space Systems is building the first five new, more powerful global positioning satellites for Air Force and civilian use.

Read more about the Vice President's visit at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL