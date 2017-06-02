Wacky Boulder clothing company raises $3.4 million

Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, founders of online retail costume and apparel store, (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shinesty -- a Boulder-based retail apparel company that has been growing at a fast clip since its launch two years ago -- has raised $3.4 million from equity investors.

The online retail costume company and apparel store has 37 investors, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filling.

The company was founded two years ago by Boulder millennials who said they didn't want to get rid of their trunk of crazy costumes and apparel after college and bet that others didn't want to, either.

Founders Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen started the company by buying up clothes and whacky items at second-hand stores.

