Wages dropped in all large Colorado counties last year

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wages in Douglas County took a hit in 2016.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday, average weekly wages in Douglas County dropped 6.8 percent, to $1,204, from the fourth quarter of 2015 to the fourth quarter of 2016.

It was the biggest decline in average weekly wages among the state's largest nine counties, and about 4.5 times the size of the average national and Colorado-wide year-over-year wage decline of 1.5 percent.

In fact, wages declined in all nine of Colorado's largest counties — those with employment of 75,000 or more — between late 2015 and late 2016, BLS said.

