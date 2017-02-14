Wal-Mart, seeking Amazon-like efficiency, to consolidate some online and in-store operations

Wal-Mart has extensive brick-and-mortar retail presence across the country, but its e-commerce efforts lag behind Amazon.com. (Photo: GETTY IMAGES | ANOUCHKA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Consolidating buying operations will allow the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer to eliminate redundancies in its buying operations and improve coordination between buying teams, according to Reuters. The company has already alerted some vendors to the changes, but it is expected to officially disclose updates at a meeting with suppliers later this week.

Wal-Mart's (NYSE: WMT) in-store buying team, based in Bentonville, will now be responsible for placing combined store and internet orders with suppliers who sell on both platforms, per the report. An item available approved for sale at the brick-and-mortar stores will also be approved for sale online.

But the company won’t ignore online-only sellers. Wal-Mart’s online buying team based in San Bruno, California, will continue to work with suppliers that make products that sell solely on Walmart.com. Wal-Mart plans to use its brick-and-mortar expertise to offer the lowest prices on its e-commerce platform, according to the vendors.

"The way it operated until now was extremely inefficient for us and them," a large consumer goods supplier said, per Reuters. "For example, they would buy 5 million cases a year for stores and 500 cases (for) online and then make us go through a different buyer for online. It was a nuisance."

