Wal-Mart will use Aurora land for e-commerce center

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. tractor trailers sit outside the company's distribution center (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. intends to build an e-commerce distribution center on the land it purchased south of Denver International Airport last summer, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Walmart Real Estate Business Trust purchased 169 acres in the Porteos mixed-use development site in July for $13.5 million, according to public record, but the retail giant was, and still is, silent about what it intends to do with the land.

But several sources have confirmed to the Business Journal that the land will be used as an e-commerce center, which is in line with national strategies Walmart executives discussed in an earnings call following the acquisition.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) is the parent of the Walmart and Sam's Club chains. It purchased internet retailer Jet.com for about $3 billion last year.

