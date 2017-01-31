Wal-Mart's latest move to challenge Amazon on two-day delivery

(Photo: LUKE SHARRETT | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wal-Mart stepped up its competition with Amazon.com Tuesday by launching free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.

The new offer replaces Wal-Mart’s “Shipping Pass,” a two-day shipping program launched in 2015 available to members who paid $49 annually. Wal-Mart will fully refund membership fees for existing Shipping Pass members.

This new free shipping offer applies to more than 2 million items and includes household essentials, baby products, cleaning supplies and food items, such as cereal and peanut butter. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it will use new online warehouses around the country to fulfill orders and plans to ship many of those items to consumers in just one day.

“I couldn’t be more excited. We are moving at the speed of a startup,” Marc Lore, head of Wal-Mart U.S. eCommerce, said in a statement. “Two-day free shipping is the first of many moves we will be making to enhance the customer experience and accelerate growth.”

