Wanna buy a Colorado ranch? Got $149 million?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Do you want to buy a Colorado ranch? Do you have $149 million sitting around?

A 6,919-acre land and estate property in Mesa County called the "West Creek Ranch" is up for sale, owned by John Hendricks, founder of the Discovery Channel.

What do you get for your $149 million?

The 22,000-square-foot mail residence includes eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms on four levels; of course there's an elevator. There is also four water fountains, six fireplaces, and a helipad for your helicopter. For $149 million, it also comes furnished.

