Warm December heats up sales at Good Times Burgers

(Photo: GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard reported same-store sales increases of 10.4 percent in Colorado during the final month of 2017, aiding a quarter in which the Lakewood-based restaurant chain posted growth that was nearly twice what company leaders had expected.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM) reported that comparable sales at its Good Times locations in Colorado and Wyoming jumped 5.9 percent during the three-month period that ended Dec. 26 — a period that represents the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year. It reported lower same-store sales growth of just 0.7 percent at its full-service Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar concept.

CEO Boyd Hoback attributed the bump at the quick-service Good Times chain to its expanded $3 Kids Meals menu and to warm, dry weather in Colorado. Officials had expected increased comp sales of 3 to 3.5 percent.

Bad Daddy’s posted positive same store sales for the 11th consecutive quarter — a rare win streak while chain restaurants have struggled for two years. Its numbers were held down, however, by construction that continues to impact negatively the traffic at its Cherry Creek location.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2qLrJeG

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal