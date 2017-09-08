Watch this if finances confuse you

(Photo: Creatas via Thinkstock)

KUSA - Even if you’re not a financial manager by trade – or even take care of the books in your household – it’s important to at least have some sort of understand about finance to be successful in any career.

The University of Denver is hosting a workshop next week to teach people who normally don’t deal with finances more about their bottom line.

Molly Robertson with the Daniels College of Business joined us on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. to talk about what this workshop is and why finances matter.

Learn more in the video above!

And to learn more about the workshop or register, go to: http://bit.ly/2vLfOLT

© 2017 KUSA-TV