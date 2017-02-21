KUSA
Wells Fargo fires 4 execs in connection with retail banking scandal

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:18 PM. MST February 21, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wells Fargo & Co. said its board has fired four executives that, according to the bank, were involved in the consumer cross-selling banking scandal that has gripped Colorado's largest bank.

"Four current or former senior managers in community banking have been terminated by the company for cause by a unanimous vote of the board," the company said in a statement.

The executives are:

  • Claudia Russ Anderson, the former retail bank chief risk officer.
  • Pamela Conboy, regional president in Arizona.
  • Shelley Freeman, the former regional president in Los Angeles and head of consumer credit solutions.
  • Matthew Raphaelson, head of community bank strategy and initiatives, based in San Francisco.

