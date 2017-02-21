Wells Fargo fires 4 execs in connection with retail banking scandal

A man uses an ATM outside of a Wells Fargo & Co. bank branch in Los Angeles. (Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wells Fargo & Co. said its board has fired four executives that, according to the bank, were involved in the consumer cross-selling banking scandal that has gripped Colorado's largest bank.

"Four current or former senior managers in community banking have been terminated by the company for cause by a unanimous vote of the board," the company said in a statement.

The executives are:

Claudia Russ Anderson, the former retail bank chief risk officer.

Pamela Conboy, regional president in Arizona.

Shelley Freeman, the former regional president in Los Angeles and head of consumer credit solutions.

Matthew Raphaelson, head of community bank strategy and initiatives, based in San Francisco.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.