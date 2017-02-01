Wells Fargo grants Ciber more time to strike deal, pay back loan

A Wells Fargo & Co. bank branch in New York. (Photo: SCOTT EELLS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - International IT consultancy Ciber Inc. has a little more time to strike an M&A deal or pay off a Wells Fargo & Co. credit line, but the terms of its extension don't look easy.

The Greenwood Village-based company had until Jan. 31 to come up with $25 million for Wells Fargo or close a transaction selling some part or all of the business to generate enough money to repay the bank.

Late Tuesday, Ciber filed a notice with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission saying the bank gave it 10 more days, until Feb. 11, to document that two or more counter-parties to a deal are actively negotiating a transaction with Ciber that will raise enough money and close by Feb. 28.

If not, Ciber will have until month's end to find another way to pay the balance of its Well Fargo line of credit, which stood at $39.7 million as of Sept. 30, the company said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p1iup

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)