Wells Fargo looking to develop Siri-like virtual assistant

Steve Ellis, head of Wells Fargo’s Innovation Group. (Photo: SPENCER BROWN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wells Fargo & Co. has created a new team to accelerate the bank’s artificial intelligence efforts.

Steve Ellis, head of Wells Fargo’s Innovation Group, will lead what the bank -- Colorado's largest -- calls the artificial intelligence enterprise solutions team.

San Francisco-based Wells (NYSE: WFC) says it sees an increasing number of opportunities to better leverage data to provide personalized customer service through bankers and digital channels.

In an interview last month, Ellis said the bank is looking for a partner to develop a virtual assistant, similar to Bank of America’s product called Erica.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2l8h333

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal