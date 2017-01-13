Wells Fargo misses expectations on Q4 earnings; CEO emphasizes rebuilding trust

Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo's new CEO (Photo: SPENCER A BROWN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wells Fargo & Co. missed analyst expectations today as it posted fourth-quarter net income of $5.3 billion, or 96 cents per share.

That’s compared to $5.6 billion, or $1.00 per share, for fourth quarter 2015, and $5.6 billion, or $1.03 per share, for third quarter 2016.

Analysts expected the San Francisco-based bank (NYSE: WFC) -- Colorado's largest -- to earn $1 per share in Q4.

The bank reported revenue of $21.6 billion for the quarter, in line with last year at this time.

