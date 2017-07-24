Western Union enters gas-station market with Australian deal

(Photo: Jean-Claude Coutausse)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Western Union Company is entering a new market — gas stations — with a new deal it announced with BP in Australia.

The Douglas County-based global payment services company (NYSE: WU) said its services will be available at more than 300 BP gas stations in Australia, as it leads "Australia’s retail money transfer sector into a new digital age."

“The ability to innovate and expand our self-service money transfer offering across retail and digital channels is key to Western Union’s success. We are very pleased to announce this collaboration with BP in Australia, which will provide customers with a new way to send funds any time they want, to countries around the world," said Molly Shea, general manager of Asia Pacific, Western Union, in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported the deal is important for several reasons, including that gas stations are open around the clock to appeal to Uber drivers, and the gas-station concept — Western Union's first gas station deal — could spread around the world.

