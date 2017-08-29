Western Union to move its global HQ to Denver Tech Center

(Photo: MARK HARDEN | DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Western Union Co. — Colorado's eighth-largest business by revenue — is moving its headquarters into a new 15-story building in the Denver Tech Center, just inside the Denver city limits, the Fortune 500 company confirmed today.

The move will take the global money-transfer company (NYSE: WU) out of Douglas County and into a high-tech, highly visible building in Denver — something that the company hopes helps with brand recognition.

It'll be the second Fortune 500 company to be headquartered in the City and County of Denver, along with health-care company DaVita Inc.

"We just completed negotiations at One Belleview Station in the Denver Tech Center, near light rail and in a highly visible location. This modern facility will enable our company to strengthen and grow, while demonstrating our long-standing support for this great city," the company said today in a statement.

Western Union will lease 246,500 square feet in One Belleview Station, at 7001 E. Belleview Ave. just west of Interstate 25. Prime West broke ground on the building in 2015.

