Western Union to settle with New York state regulators for $60 million

(Photo: Eye Ubiquitous/UIG via Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Western Union Company said it will settle a money laundering probe with New York state regulators for $60 million.

The New York Department of Financial Services alleged that "senior Western Union executives and managers willfully ignored, and failed to report to DFS, suspicious transactions to Western Union locations in China by several high-volume agents in New York, other states and around the world, including money transfers that may have aided human trafficking."

“Western Union executives put profits ahead of the company’s responsibilities to detect and prevent money laundering and fraud, by choosing to maintain relationships with and failing to discipline obviously suspect, but highly profitable, agents,” said Maria Vullo, New York Department of Financial Services superintendent, in a statement.

Last January, Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to resolve similar claims made by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2qvir6g

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal