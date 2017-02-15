West's biggest coal-fired power plant to close by 2019

(Photo: ALEX PROIMOS / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The owners of the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) in northern Arizona -- the West's biggest coal-fired power plant, located on Navajo Nation land in northern Arizona near Lake Powell -- voted Tuesday to close the plant when its lease ends in December 2019.

The 2,250-megawatt near Page, Arizona, plant has been under financial pressure from historically low natural gas prices. A National Renewable Energy Laboratory report said that energy produced at NGS is currently more expensive than market price.

The plant provides electricity in Arizona and Nevada and powers the pumps that deliver water to Phoenix and Tucson. But it also is one of the biggest carbon emitters in the U.S. That has put its future in the crosshairs of federal regulators and environmentalists worried about emissions.

Closing it will mean the loss of more than 800 jobs, most held by Navajo or Hopi tribal members, according to the Salt River Project (SRP), which operates the plant. SRP, a power generating agency based in Tempe, Arizona, owns about 43 percent of the Navajo plant and the Bureau of Reclamation about 24 percent.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lPC7eE

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal