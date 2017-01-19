Westword's owner is selling off its Los Angeles paper

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The parent company of Denver's Westword is selling off its Los Angeles paper.

Voice Media Group Inc. acquired LA Weekly, Los Angeles’ most prominent alternative weekly newspaper, from Village Voice Media Holdings in 2012.

In offering the title, the Denver-based publisher touts its profitability and 3 million-plus monthly users to the laweekly.com website.

The move comes as Voice Media Group grows its digital agency business and focuses less on print. Previously the company sold New York’s Village Voice; SF Weekly in San Francisco; Seattle Weekly; OC Weekly in Orange County, California; and the City Pages in Minneapolis.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jDhX9b

