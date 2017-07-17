What $1 million can buy you in today's metro Denver housing market

(Photo: Courtesy Re Colorado and Re/Max Alliance)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - While average home prices continue to climb in metro Denver, inventory has picked up a bit in traditional summer selling-season fashion.

That includes when it comes to homes priced at about $1 million, which run the gamut — from mansions in the more than 7,000-square-foot range, to penthouses in downtown Denver, to modestly-sized homes in upper-middle class communities throughout the region.

To get an idea of how far your money goes in the metro's summer market, we rounded up million-dollar homes currently on the market in 23 metro Denver cities and communities: from Aurora to the east, Golden and Boulder to the west, Castle Rock to the south, Northglenn to the north, and everything in between.

And in coming weeks, the DBJ will look at homes at other price points to illustrate buying power in the current market. Stay tuned.

