What Denver neighborhoods had the biggest rent increases

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two Denver neighborhoods saw median rents jump about 12 percent in the last quarter, and two neighborhoods saw rents fall more than 10 percent.

According to San Francisco-based apartment finding firm Zumper, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood jumped 12 percent in the last quarter, to $1,275 per month, and rents in the Athmar Park neighborhood, between the South Platte River and Federal Boulevard, also jumped about 12 percent in the quarter, rising to $1,100 per month.

On the downside, rents on Denver's northwest side were falling: In the Sunny Side neighborhood, they fell more than 10 percent in the last quarter to a median of $1,175 for a one-bedroom apartment and they fell about the same in the Berkeley neighborhood, to $1,200 a month.

The most expensive neighborhood to rent is in the city's Central Business District, at a median of $2,000 per month. The Harvey Park neighborhood in southwest Denver has the cheapest rents, at $795, according to Zumper.

