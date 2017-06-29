What first name is the most common for homeowners in Colorado?

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - What's the most popular name for homeowners in Colorado? How about nationally?

Researchers at online real estate company Zillow determined that nationally, people named John, Robert and James own the most houses in the country, which isn't surprising, since those are the three most common male names in the U.S.

But in Colorado, "Erin" is most popular homeowner name that is the most popular relative to the rest of the nation.

And the first name of the owners of the most valuable homes in Colorado is "Anne," as it is in eight other states.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ttbZ0e

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal