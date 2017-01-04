What to watch for at this year's Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo: DAVID PAUL MORRIS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Most previews of this year's Consumer Electronics Show, in keeping with the annual Las Vegas expo's ethos, focus on the gee-whiz wonder of the latest cutting-edge consumer products that will be on display at the event.

But once all that high-tech wizardry gets out into the real world, there can be a disconnect between what the trade-show crowd thinks is the Next Big Thing and what the public actually embraces. Moreover, any insights to be gleaned about how businesses might be able to take advantage of the flashy new technologies are generally few and far between — until well after the show has ended.

With the 2017 CES set to officially start on Thursday, here's a look at some of the things businesses should watch for out of this year's annual showcase.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2j61zKL

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2016 KUSA